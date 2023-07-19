Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature ‘super’ telephoto lens: Report

The report states that cameras with a focal length over 300mm are typically given the label "super" or "ultra" telephoto due to their ability to greatly magnify and capture distant subjects. In the case of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models, their telephoto camera has a focal length equivalent to 77mm. If the iPhone 16 Pro Max were to feature a focal length exceeding 300mm, it would represent a substantial and significant increase.