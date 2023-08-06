Apple iPhone 16 Pro models feature stocked camera design: Report

It may be too early to talk about iPhone 16. Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to debut next year, but the rumour mill is churning expected features of the smartphone series. According to reliable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 series could be equipped with a stacked rear camera sensor design across the entire lineup. This design choice may follow the implementation of a similar camera technology in this year's standard iPhone 15 models.

