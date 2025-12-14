Apple iPhone 16 Pro price slashed by up to ₹40,000 on Flipkart? Here’s how to grab the deal

Flipkart’s End of Season Sale, running from 12 to 21 December, has brought steep discounts across smartphones, laptops and wearables. One of the most eye-catching offers is on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, which can now be bought for under ₹70,000 after combining bank and exchange benefits.

How the deal works During the sale, the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at ₹1,09,900. Buyers paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are eligible for an instant discount of ₹4,000.

In addition, Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus based on the user’s old phone, its condition and pincode eligibility. The maximum exchange value goes up to ₹68,050. When the card discount and exchange offer are applied together, the effective price drops well below ₹70,000, making it one of the most aggressive Apple deals currently available.

Why the iPhone 16 Pro still makes sense in 2025 Despite not being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a strong option thanks to its high-end performance, durable build and long-term software support. At a reduced price, it continues to appeal to buyers looking for a premium iPhone without paying flagship launch prices.

Design and display The iPhone 16 Pro features a titanium frame paired with a textured matt glass back and a Ceramic Shield front. It is available in Black, White, Natural and Desert Titanium finishes. The phone sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive ProMotion refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness.

Performance and software Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the device uses a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. This setup ensures smooth performance across gaming, photography and everyday tasks. Apple Intelligence features built into iOS add tools focused on productivity, creativity and on-device privacy.

Camera capabilities Photography remains a major highlight. The iPhone 16 Pro uses a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor featuring advanced sensor-shift stabilisation, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP 5x telephoto lens with tetraprism technology, and a 12MP 2x telephoto option. It supports up to 25x digital zoom, high-resolution photos, and advanced video features such as 4K Dolby Vision, ProRes recording up to 4K at 120fps, Log video and Spatial Video capture. The 12MP front camera supports 4K video, Night mode and enhanced portrait photography.

Connectivity and durability The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. It also includes USB-C with DisplayPort support. With IP68 water and dust resistance, Face ID, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to offer a comprehensive premium smartphone experience.

For buyers willing to use exchange and bank offers, Flipkart’s End of Season Sale presents a rare opportunity to pick up a high-end iPhone at a significantly lower price.