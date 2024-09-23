Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series at the company's It's Glowtime event earlier this month. While the standard iPhone 16 series also received several new additions, the iPhone 16 Pro range remained the best Apple has to offer with the powerful A18 Pro chipset and improved cameras. However, a new report suggests that iPhone 16 Pro users are now increasingly reporting problems using their device's touchscreens.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, iPhone 16 Pro users are experiencing problems with the responsiveness of their phone's touchscreen. The issue is reportedly causing users to see their taps and swipes being ignored, resulting in several normal actions being affected, including scrolling, button presses and missed virtual keyboard presses.

The report states that the touchscreen issue on the iPhone 16 Pro may be due to a software bug rather than a specific hardware fault. The iOS touch rejection algorithm appears to be at the root of this new problem.

Why are iPhone 16 Pro users facing touch rejection issues?

The 9to5Mac report states that iPhone 16 Pro users could be facing this problem due to the thinner-than-ever bezels of the new device, causing the user's hands to accidentally touch the edges of the display, leading to touch rejection.

It states that due to the slimmer form factor and thinner bezels, users may be holding the phone with their fingers resting on the sides of the display. The report also states that the touch rejection issue may be more pronounced when the phone is used without the case.

Netizens react to iPhone 16 Pro touch screen issues:

A Reddit thread about touchscreen issues with the iPhone 16 Pro elicited a variety of responses from Apple users. While many iPhone 16 series users detailed the problems they were experiencing, many older iPhone users said they were also experiencing these issues after updating to iOS 18.

One iPhone 16 Pro Max user detailing the problem on Reddit wrote, “It has never happened on any other iPhone model but it happens regularly on my 16 Pro Max … Someone, in another thread suggested it was only the screen area next to the camera control, but it happens with me if a finger is just touching the bottom of the screen too—when I’m reaching for something at the top of the screen."

“Thats me !! Thought it was just me. Taps and swipes not registering constantly. Also typing is just way worse. Never hits the letter i want to hit." wrote another user

An iPhone 15 Pro also confirmed facing the issue, writing, “iOS 18 issue. I started seeing this on my 15 pro since I was on dev 18.1 beta 3 and still see it on 16 pro. mostly happens with apps that have lists of items like Reddit or twitter but closing reopening fixes it."

Yet another user wrote, “This is driving me crazy! I thought it was app related, because when I force close the app it works again. Hope there is an OTA fix soon."

