iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issues: Users report ignored taps and swipes, netizens react; ‘driving me crazy’
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro users are reporting touchscreen issues, with taps and swipes often ignored. The problems may stem from a software bug linked to the device's thinner bezels, which can inadvertently trigger touch rejection, particularly when not using a case.
Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series at the company's It's Glowtime event earlier this month. While the standard iPhone 16 series also received several new additions, the iPhone 16 Pro range remained the best Apple has to offer with the powerful A18 Pro chipset and improved cameras. However, a new report suggests that iPhone 16 Pro users are now increasingly reporting problems using their device's touchscreens.