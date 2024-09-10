Apple introduced the iPhone 16 lineup at the 'It’s Glowtime' event. With flagship phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung now available, comparisons between the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro are anticipated.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications: iPhone 16 Pro comes with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display and features the ‘thinnest’ ever bezzels on an Apple product. The Pro lineup also comes with latest generation Ceramic Shield which is being touted as 2x stronger than glass found on any other smartphone.

The new iPhone 16 Pro smartphones are powered by the latest A18 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 3-nanometre process. iPhone 16 Pro models come with a 6 core CPU and GPU along with a 16 core neural engine.

The new iPhone 16 Pro series features a 48MP Fusion camera that can now record video at up to 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision, said to be the highest resolution and frame rate combination on a smartphone. There's also a new 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens that can be used for wide-angle and even macro shots. Apple is also adding the 5x telephoto lens to the iPhone 16 Pro (up from 3x telephoto in the iPhone 15 Pro), which was reserved for the Pro Max variant until last year.

Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications: Galaxy S24 Ultra features a stunning 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Noteworthy is the all-new Vision Booster, boosting outdoor visibility with a remarkable 2,600-nit peak brightness.

The S24 Ultra sports a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. A notable addition is the new 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom, offering optical zoom levels from 2x to 10x, thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor technology. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow, starting at $1299 in the US.

Pixel 9 Pro specifications: Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

Optics wise, Pixel 9 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 30x super-res zoom. The selfie camera gets a major upgrade from the vanilla version, with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL coming with a 42MP Dual PD shooter.

Pixel 9 Pro runs on Android 14 and, like last year, Google is promising 7 years of OS and security updates with the Pixel 9 range. All 3 phones are also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

India price compared: iPhone 16 Pro (128GB variant) starts at a price of ₹1,19,900, the 256GB storage variant is priced at ₹1,29,900 while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at ₹1,49,900 and ₹1,69,900 respectively.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹1,09,999. Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and goes all the way up to ₹1,59,999 for the 1TB storage variant.