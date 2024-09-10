Apple unveiled its four new iPhone 16 models at the 'It's Glowtime' event on Monday, with a focus on software enhancements made possible by Apple Intelligence. While Apple enthusiasts have grown accustomed to the Pro models getting all the latest features, this year Apple has also provided some major upgrades to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

With the new upgrades, the standard iPhone 16 models are now the cheapest way to access the Apple Intelligence features, as neither the iPhone 15 nor the iPhone 15 Plus support these features. Despite the new enhancements, these devices come at the same starting price as last year - ₹79,900 for the iPhone 16 and ₹89,900 for the iPhone 16 Plus.

All new features with iPhone 16:

1) A18 chipset:

Apple usually reuses the chipsets from last year's Pro models in the latest standard models, but this has changed with the iPhone 16. The Cupertino tech giant has fitted the iPhone 16 with the brand new A18 chipset, which not only delivers great performance and supports AAA titles, but also has the ability to run on-device AI models via Apple Intelligence.

2) RAM upgrade:

While Apple doesn't publicly reveal the amount of RAM it uses in its latest generation of smartphones, a report from Macrumors has revealed that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with the same 8GB of RAM as the Pro models. The report states that the RAM details were revealed via the latest version of Apple's Xcode 16 developer tool.

Prior to this development, several reports had suggested that Apple was planning to increase the RAM on the iPhone 16 range to 8GB (up from 6GB last year) to help the new devices handle AI operations with ease.

3) Action button:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature the Action Button, which was reserved for the Pro lineup until last year. With the new button, users can access a variety of features with a single press, including opening the camera app, flashlight, activating voice memos, translate, magnifier and more.

4) Camera control:

Apple added a new touch-sensitive button on all four iPhone 16 models this year, called ‘Camera Control’. The new button can be used to launch the Camera app, take photos and videos, zoom in and out of photos, and adjust other settings such as exposure and depth of field.

5) Camera and design:

Apple has revamped the design of the iPhone 16 series with a vertical, pill-shaped camera layout instead of the square layout of its predecessor. The latest standard iPhone models feature a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with macro photography capabilites.

