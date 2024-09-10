iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: From A18 processor to new ‘Camera Control’, a look at what's changed this year
Apple launched four new iPhone 16 models, enhancing software through Apple Intelligence. Major upgrades include the new A18 chipset, 8GB RAM for standard models, an Action Button, and improved camera features, all starting at the same price as last year.
Apple unveiled its four new iPhone 16 models at the 'It's Glowtime' event on Monday, with a focus on software enhancements made possible by Apple Intelligence. While Apple enthusiasts have grown accustomed to the Pro models getting all the latest features, this year Apple has also provided some major upgrades to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.