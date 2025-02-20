Apple India has unveiled the new edition of its iPhone 16 series — the iPhone 16e, a comparitively “affordable” option for fans of the device. Notably, as per reports, the United States tech giant will assemble the device locally.

Powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, the iPhone 16e claims an 80 per cent boost in performance compared to the A13 chip in the iPhone 11. We take a look at Apple iPhone 16e's Make in India plans, the pre-order schedule, pricing, EMI options, launch date, and other details.

Make in India for Apple iPhone 16e? According to reports, Apple will undetake assembly of its iPhone 16 series for local markets in India. Moneycontrol reported the company saying, “The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for local consumers as well as for export to select markets.”

So yes, as part of the iPhone 16 series, the new iPhone 16e too will be made in India.

What is the pre-Order Date for iPhone 16e? The new Apple iPhone 16 smartphone will be available for pre-order from 6.30 pm tomorrow — February 21, 2025, according to the official website.

When will Apple Begin Sales for iPhone 16e? Official online and offline sales for Apple's newest offering in the iPhone 16 series, the Apple iPhone 16e will begin from February 28, 2025.

How Much Does the Apple iPhone 16e Cost in India? According to the Apple release, the new and “afforable” iPhone 16e will be available at price starting from ₹59,900 in India with no-cost easy monthly installment (EMI) from ₹2,496 per month.

Customers to note that the base variant of 128 GB will be available for ₹59,900 in India.

The 256GB storage model is priced at ₹69,999, and

69,999, and The 512GB variant will be retailed at ₹ 89,900.