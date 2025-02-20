Apple will assembly its newly unveiled iPhone 16e in India for the local market, priced at a comparitively ‘affordable’ ₹ 59,900. We share the pre-order schedule, launch date, spec and other details.

Apple India has unveiled the new edition of its iPhone 16 series — the iPhone 16e, a comparitively “affordable" option for fans of the device. Notably, as per reports, the United States tech giant will assemble the device locally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, the iPhone 16e claims an 80 per cent boost in performance compared to the A13 chip in the iPhone 11. We take a look at Apple iPhone 16e's Make in India plans, the pre-order schedule, pricing, EMI options, launch date, and other details.

Make in India for Apple iPhone 16e? According to reports, Apple will undetake assembly of its iPhone 16 series for local markets in India. Moneycontrol reported the company saying, “The entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16e, is being assembled in India for local consumers as well as for export to select markets." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So yes, as part of the iPhone 16 series, the new iPhone 16e too will be made in India.

What is the pre-Order Date for iPhone 16e? The new Apple iPhone 16 smartphone will be available for pre-order from 6.30 pm tomorrow — February 21, 2025, according to the official website.

When will Apple Begin Sales for iPhone 16e? Official online and offline sales for Apple's newest offering in the iPhone 16 series, the Apple iPhone 16e will begin from February 28, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Much Does the Apple iPhone 16e Cost in India? According to the Apple release, the new and “afforable" iPhone 16e will be available at price starting from ₹59,900 in India with no-cost easy monthly installment (EMI) from ₹2,496 per month.

Customers to note that the base variant os 128 GB will be available for ₹ 59,900 in India.

59,900 in India. The 256GB storage model is priced at ₹ 69,999, and

69,999, and The 512GB variant will be retailed at ₹ 89,900.

Apple iPhone 16e: Specifications Chip: The iPhone 16e is powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, offering an 80 per cent performance boost compared to the A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11.

Processor: A 4-core GPU supports advanced graphics processing, while a 16-core Neural Engine enhances machine learning capabilities.

Screen: the iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an edge-to-edge design, enabling HDR video playback, gaming, and reading.

Battery: Apple claims to have extended battery life for the iPhone 16e up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11; and 12 hours longer than the iPhone SE models.

Camera: Apple's iPhone 16e comes equipped with a 48MP Fusion camera with computational photography for enhanced image quality. It also incorporates a 2x Telephoto zoom, providing optical-quality close-ups. The front-facing TrueDepth camera features autofocus for sharper selfies and group shots.

Video and audio: Users can capture 4K videos at 60fps with Dolby Vision, while a new wind noise reduction function improves audio clarity.

AI: The iPhone 16e integrates Apple Intelligence, enabling AI-powered tools such as natural language search in the photos app, text clean-up in images, and AI-generated emoji (Genmoji).

Protection: Apple claims the iPhone 16e is “built to last" with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. A Ceramic Shied covers the front panel.

Charging and connectivity: The iPhone 16e supports wireless charging and features a USB-C port for connectivity.

Emergency services: The iPhone 16e offers satellite-based emergency services, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Find My via satellite. Crash Detection is also included, automatically alerting emergency services in the event of a severe accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}