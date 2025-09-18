Apple iPhone 17: India sale begins tomorrow — check prices, where to buy, EMI plans, bank offers, and more

Apple iPhone 17 in India: Sale of US tech giant Apple's latest series of phones and devices — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and the latest Apple wearables — are set to begin from September 19 in India.

Ahead of the sale tomorrow, you can check out the prices, where you can buy it in store or order online, the equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, bank offers, and other details.

According to the Apple website, the company itself has offers and EMI plans that you can avail based on what works best for you. Among the options are: No cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange offers and credit offers.

Buying iPhone: What offers can customers avail from Apple? Apple is offering up to six months of No Cost EMI, with most leading banks.

Up to ₹ 10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available from ₹ 21,650 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at flat price of ₹ 1,34,900.

21,650 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at flat price of 1,34,900. The iPhone Air is available from ₹ 19,150/mo, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at ₹ 1,19,900.

19,150/mo, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 is available from ₹ 12,983/mo with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at ₹ 82,900.

12,983/mo with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 82,900. You can also opt for the ‘Apple Trade In’ and save up to ₹ 64,000 on exchange of your eligible smartphone, both in-store and online. The exchange offer can also availed along with your chosen EMI plan.