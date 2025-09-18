Subscribe

Apple iPhone 17: India sale begins tomorrow — check prices, where to buy, EMI plans, bank offers, and more

iPhone 17: Sale of Apple latest series of phones and devices are set to begin from September 19 in India. Ahead of the open, check what are the prices, where you can buy — in store or order online, the EMI plans, bank offers, and other details.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated18 Sep 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 17 series will begin sale in India from September 19.
Apple iPhone 17 series will begin sale in India from September 19.

Apple iPhone 17 in India: Sale of US tech giant Apple's latest series of phones and devices — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and the latest Apple wearables — are set to begin from September 19 in India.

Advertisement

Ahead of the sale tomorrow, you can check out the prices, where you can buy it in store or order online, the equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, bank offers, and other details.

According to the Apple website, the company itself has offers and EMI plans that you can avail based on what works best for you. Among the options are: No cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange offers and credit offers.

Also Read | iPhone 17: Blinkit to deliver Apple device from this date. Check details here

Buying iPhone: What offers can customers avail from Apple?

  • Apple is offering up to six months of No Cost EMI, with most leading banks.
  • Up to 10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.
  • The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available from 21,650 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at flat price of 1,34,900.
  • The iPhone Air is available from 19,150/mo, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 1,19,900.
  • The iPhone 17 is available from 12,983/mo with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 82,900.
  • You can also opt for the ‘Apple Trade In’ and save up to 64,000 on exchange of your eligible smartphone, both in-store and online. The exchange offer can also availed along with your chosen EMI plan.

Advertisement
Also Read | Meta launches smart glasses with built-in screen: Check price, specs, more

Retailers offer discounts, cashbacks and no-cost EMI plans — Check details

  • Apple distributor, Ingram Micro is offering instant cashback of 6,000 on purchase of iPhone 17 with a six-month no-cost EMI option; cashback for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air will be 4,000, with a six-month no-cost EMI option.
  • For phone exchange, the additional bonus is up to 7,000. Customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to 24 months through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Bajaj Finance and more.
  • Further, ICICI Bank credit card holders get an exclusive offer allowing them to pay 75 per cent of the cost over 24 months, with choice to pay balance or return the device on assured buyback at end of term.
  • Croma is offering a flat 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, available online and offline.
  • Vijay Sales is giving 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17 (256 GB variant), and 4,000 off on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and higher storage options. For EMIs, Vijay Sales' plan begins at 4,471/mo for up to 24 months.
  • Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is matching the cashback offers, bank deals, and assured pre-orders, online and offline in the metros and tier-2 cities, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
  • Redington is offering instant cashback of up to 6,000 and exchange offer up to 7,000 on the iPhone 17, for ICICI Bank and SBI credit card customers, as per a TOI report.
  • For the iPhone Air, Pro and Pro Max, it is giving 4,000 instant cashback and up to 7,000 exchange bonus. Further, ICICI Bank debit card holders can also avail the cashback offer via EMI payments.

Advertisement
 
 
Apple IphoneApple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple iPhone 17: India sale begins tomorrow — check prices, where to buy, EMI plans, bank offers, and more
Read Next Story