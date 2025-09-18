Apple iPhone 17: India sale begins tomorrow — check prices, where to buy, EMI plans, bank offers, and more

Apple iPhone 17 in India: Sale of US tech giant Apple's latest series of phones and devices — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, and the latest Apple wearables — are set to begin from September 19 in India.

Ahead of the sale tomorrow, you can check out the prices, where you can buy it in store or order online, the equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, bank offers, and other details.

According to the Apple website, the company itself has offers and EMI plans that you can avail based on what works best for you. Among the options are: No cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange offers and credit offers.

Buying iPhone: What offers can customers avail from Apple? Apple is offering up to six months of No Cost EMI, with most leading banks.

Up to ₹ 10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

10,000 instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available from ₹ 21,650 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at flat price of ₹ 1,34,900.

21,650 per month with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at flat price of 1,34,900. The iPhone Air is available from ₹ 19,150/mo, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at ₹ 1,19,900.

19,150/mo, with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 is available from ₹ 12,983/mo with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at ₹ 82,900.

12,983/mo with instant cashback and No Cost EMI; or at 82,900. You can also opt for the ‘Apple Trade In’ and save up to ₹ 64,000 on exchange of your eligible smartphone, both in-store and online. The exchange offer can also availed along with your chosen EMI plan.

Retailers offer discounts, cashbacks and no-cost EMI plans — Check details Apple distributor, Ingram Micro is offering instant cashback of ₹ 6,000 on purchase of iPhone 17 with a six-month no-cost EMI option; cashback for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air will be ₹ 4,000, with a six-month no-cost EMI option.

6,000 on purchase of iPhone 17 with a six-month no-cost EMI option; cashback for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air will be 4,000, with a six-month no-cost EMI option. For phone exchange, the additional bonus is up to ₹ 7,000. Customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to 24 months through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Bajaj Finance and more.

7,000. Customers can avail no-cost EMI for up to 24 months through HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Bajaj Finance and more. Further, ICICI Bank credit card holders get an exclusive offer allowing them to pay 75 per cent of the cost over 24 months, with choice to pay balance or return the device on assured buyback at end of term.

Croma is offering a flat ₹ 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, available online and offline.

6,000 discount on the iPhone 17, available online and offline. Vijay Sales is giving ₹ 6,000 discount on the iPhone 17 (256 GB variant), and ₹ 4,000 off on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and higher storage options. For EMIs, Vijay Sales' plan begins at 4,471/mo for up to 24 months.

6,000 discount on the iPhone 17 (256 GB variant), and 4,000 off on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and higher storage options. For EMIs, Vijay Sales' plan begins at 4,471/mo for up to 24 months. Meanwhile, Reliance Digital is matching the cashback offers, bank deals, and assured pre-orders, online and offline in the metros and tier-2 cities, as per a report by Moneycontrol .

. Redington is offering instant cashback of up to ₹ 6,000 and exchange offer up to ₹ 7,000 on the iPhone 17, for ICICI Bank and SBI credit card customers, as per a TOI report.

6,000 and exchange offer up to 7,000 on the iPhone 17, for ICICI Bank and SBI credit card customers, as per a report. For the iPhone Air, Pro and Pro Max, it is giving ₹ 4,000 instant cashback and up to ₹ 7,000 exchange bonus. Further, ICICI Bank debit card holders can also avail the cashback offer via EMI payments.