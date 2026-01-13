Apple iPhone 17 available at Rs. 74,990? Check Flipkart Republic Day Sale early deals

Flipkart has confirmed that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin in India on January 17, with early bird offers already live on the platform. Ahead of the main sale, the e-commerce giant has announced attractive discounts on several popular electronics, including Apple’s latest iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 available at reduced price As part of the early deals, the iPhone 17 is currently listed on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs. 74,990. This price factors in a direct discount, exchange benefits and select bank offers. The handset is available in five colour options, namely Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage Green, White and Black.

The discounted price marks a notable reduction from the iPhone 17’s launch price of Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage variant. Apple introduced the iPhone 17 in India and other global markets in September 2025.

Display and build upgrades The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also offers improved durability with Ceramic Shield 2 protection and delivers peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. These specifications represent a clear step up from the iPhone 16, which came with a smaller 6.1-inch display and a 60Hz refresh rate. The device carries an IP68 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and water.

Performance and cameras Under the hood, the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset, paired with a 16-core Neural Engine. According to Apple, the processor delivers around 40% better CPU performance compared to its predecessor. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it includes an 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera, similar to the one seen on the Pro models.

Sale details and bank offers The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 officially starts on January 17, with Flipkart Plus and Black members receiving 24-hour early access. Shoppers can also benefit from a 10% instant discount and easy EMI options when using HDFC Bank credit cards.