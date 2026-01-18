Apple iPhone 17 drops to ₹47,990 in Croma’s Republic Day Sale? How the deal works

Croma has kicked off its Republic Day Sale with a broad set of discounts across electronics, highlighted by a steep price cut on Apple’s latest iPhone 17. The sale is currently live at Croma stores nationwide and will run until January 26.

Republic Day Sale now live The Tata-owned electronics retailer is offering deals on smartphones, laptops, televisions, large home appliances and audio products from leading brands. Shoppers can take advantage of bank cashbacks, exchange benefits, student offers and easy EMI options, though final pricing depends on the product, location, date and applicable bank or finance partner terms.

Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu card can also receive up to 10% savings on select Apple products, adding to the overall value of the sale.

iPhone 17 gets a price cut: How the deal works One of the standout offers this season is on the iPhone 17. Originally launched in India at ₹82,900, the device can be purchased at an effective price of ₹47,990 during the sale.

This reduced price is achieved through a combination of offers, including an exchange value of up to ₹23,500 for an old smartphone, a flat ₹2,000 bank cashback and an additional exchange bonus of ₹8,000. The final benefit varies based on the condition and model of the device being exchanged.

iPhone 17: Display and design upgrades Apple’s iPhone 17 introduces notable improvements over its predecessor. It features a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, compared to the 6.1-inch, 60Hz panel on the iPhone 16.

The handset also offers improved durability through Ceramic Shield 2 protection and reaches peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits. An IP68 rating ensures resistance to dust and water.

iPhone 17: Performance and camera capabilities The smartphone is powered by Apple’s new A19 chipset, paired with a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims the processor delivers roughly 40% better CPU performance than the previous generation.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 is equipped with a dual rear setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes an 18-megapixel Centre Stage front camera, similar to the one found on Apple’s Pro models.

With aggressive pricing and multiple bundled offers, Croma’s Republic Day Sale positions the iPhone 17 as one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals available this festive season.