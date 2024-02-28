Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus' OLED panel to support 120Hz refresh rate, always on display feature: Report
Apple rumored to move away from LTPS panels in iPhone 17 series, opting for LTPO panels with 120Hz ProMotion display and Always on Display functionality for improved performance and user interaction.
While there is still plenty of time for Apple's iPhone 16 series to arrive, rumours have already started to swirl about the expected changes the Cupertino-based tech giant may make to its iPhone 17 lineup, which will debut next year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message