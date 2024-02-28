Apple rumored to move away from LTPS panels in iPhone 17 series, opting for LTPO panels with 120Hz ProMotion display and Always on Display functionality for improved performance and user interaction.

While there is still plenty of time for Apple's iPhone 16 series to arrive, rumours have already started to swirl about the expected changes the Cupertino-based tech giant may make to its iPhone 17 lineup, which will debut next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report from The Elec, Apple could be moving away from its current norm of using low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) with the vanilla iPhone and Plus series. The report notes that Apple is planning to introduce the higher-end LTPO panel with 120Hz ProMotion display and Always on Display (AOD) functionality with the iPhone 17 series next year.

Currently, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come with an LTPS panel that only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, while the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models have had LTPO panel support since the iPhone 13 series. Apple has also been offering Always on Display since the iPhone 14 Pro models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The addition of a ProMotion display allows the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus to change the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the application running. Additionally, since the display can go down to 1Hz, Apple will also be able to offer an always-on display feature that helps users access the lock screen clock, widgets, notifications and wallpaper, Macrumors reported.

The Elec report noted that Apple is relying on Chinese supplier BOE to provide it with LTPO panels for the iPhone 17 series, but doubts still loom over the company's ability to supply LTPO panels for all 4 iPhone models, given that BOE only sent samples for the LTPO panel last year. In addition, Apple will also be conducting some sort of "training" to boost BOE's LTPO technology.

In case BOE is unalbe to deliver the LTPO panels in time, Apple may turn towards other display makers including Samsung and LG and instead rely on its Chinese manufacturer for the LTPS panels of its older iPhones and the rumored iPhone SE 4, Macrumors reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

