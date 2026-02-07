Apple iPhone 17 now at ₹47,742 in Croma's Valentine's Day sale? Here's how the deal works

Croma has announced a Valentine’s Day promotional sale across its all stores, offering deals on a wide range of electronics and accessories with starting prices of ₹699. The retailer, part of the Tata Group, is promoting discounts, bundled offers and financing options across smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices and personal care products.

The sale will run from 6 to 15 February at all Croma outlets nationwide. Prices and availability vary by brand, model, city and store, and offers are subject to banking and finance partner terms.

Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can receive up to 10% off on selected products. Cashback schemes and no-cost EMI plans are also available on several items.

How to get the iPhone 17 (256GB) under ₹ 50,000 on Croma? Among the headline deals is an effective price of ₹47,742 for the iPhone 17, subject to combined exchange and bank offers. Buyers can exchange an old smartphone for up to ₹23,500 depending on its condition and model, receive an additional ₹8,000 exchange bonus and claim a flat ₹2,000 bank cashback.

Other smartphone discounts include up to 22% off the Redmi Note 15G and 14% off the OnePlus Nord CE5.

Tablets and wearables included In the tablet segment, the Apple iPad 11th Generation is listed with a 12 per cent reduction, lowering the price to ₹30,766.

Wearables are also part of the campaign, with discounts of up to 80 per cent on selected smartwatch brands such as Boat and Noise. The Apple Watch Series SE 3, starting at ₹25,900, is available through a nine month no cost EMI plan priced at ₹2,791 per month.

It is noteworthy that Croma said the offers apply across categories and are subject to stock and regional availability during the promotional period.