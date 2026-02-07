Subscribe

Apple iPhone 17 now at ₹47,742 in Croma's Valentine's Day sale? Here's how the deal works

Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale brings electronics deals starting at 699, with discounts on smartphones, tablets and wearables, plus exchange bonuses, cashback and EMI plans. The iPhone 17 is available at an effective price below 50,000 through combined offers. Here is how the deal works.

Govind Choudhary
Published7 Feb 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Among the headline deals is an effective price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,742 for the iPhone 17, subject to combined exchange and bank offers.
Among the headline deals is an effective price of ₹47,742 for the iPhone 17, subject to combined exchange and bank offers. (Unsplash)
AI Quick Read

Croma has announced a Valentine’s Day promotional sale across its all stores, offering deals on a wide range of electronics and accessories with starting prices of 699. The retailer, part of the Tata Group, is promoting discounts, bundled offers and financing options across smartphones, tablets, wearables, audio devices and personal care products.

The sale will run from 6 to 15 February at all Croma outlets nationwide. Prices and availability vary by brand, model, city and store, and offers are subject to banking and finance partner terms.

Advertisement

Customers using the HDFC Tata Neu credit card can receive up to 10% off on selected products. Cashback schemes and no-cost EMI plans are also available on several items.

How to get the iPhone 17 (256GB) under 50,000 on Croma?

Among the headline deals is an effective price of 47,742 for the iPhone 17, subject to combined exchange and bank offers. Buyers can exchange an old smartphone for up to 23,500 depending on its condition and model, receive an additional 8,000 exchange bonus and claim a flat 2,000 bank cashback.

Also Read | Apple launches updated AirTag in India with longer range: Price, features

Other smartphone discounts include up to 22% off the Redmi Note 15G and 14% off the OnePlus Nord CE5.

Also Read | iPhone Air now under ₹95,000 at Vijay Sales? How to grab the deal

Tablets and wearables included

In the tablet segment, the Apple iPad 11th Generation is listed with a 12 per cent reduction, lowering the price to 30,766.

Advertisement

Wearables are also part of the campaign, with discounts of up to 80 per cent on selected smartwatch brands such as Boat and Noise. The Apple Watch Series SE 3, starting at 25,900, is available through a nine month no cost EMI plan priced at 2,791 per month.

It is noteworthy that Croma said the offers apply across categories and are subject to stock and regional availability during the promotional period.

Key Takeaways
  • Croma's Valentine's Day sale runs from February 6 to 15, offering various electronics at discounted prices.
  • The Apple iPhone 17 can be purchased for ₹47,742 through combined exchange and cashback offers.
  • Customers can benefit from additional discounts with HDFC Tata Neu credit cards and no-cost EMI options.
Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple iPhone 17 now at ₹47,742 in Croma's Valentine's Day sale? Here's how the deal works
Read Next Story