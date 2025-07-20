Apple iPhone 17 price: From likely cost in India to specifications - here's all you need to know

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to make its debut in September with four models likely to be introduced — the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s thinnest phone yet.

Several leaked images of lens protection covers, allegedly belonging to the iPhone 17 have surfaced online, with each model rumored to receive major enhancements in design, processing power, screen technology, and camera performance.

Launch timing of the lineup According to the reports, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones between 8 and 11 September, sticking with its usual early-September window. Pre-orders are also likely to commence in the same week.

Apple has launched new iPhones during the second week of September in nine out of the last ten years, with 2020 being the only exception due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rumors suggest.

Specifications of the lineup The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in 6 different colours, including black, grey, silver, light blue, light green, and light purple

Alongside the colour leaks, some reports also suggest a few design changes. The Apple logo on the Pro models appears to have been repositioned slightly lower on the rear panel.

The camera module is also rumored to have undergone a redesign, with three sensors now housed in circular units aligned on the left within a rectangular camera bar. The LED flash and LiDAR sensor are reportedly positioned to the right of this setup.

Will the iPhone 17 lineup cost more than usual? The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in India with a starting price of approximately ₹79,900 for the base model.

However, both the base and Pro models are likely to experience a price increase due to the trade tariffs introduced during the Trump administration.

With ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China, production costs for iPhones manufactured in China have surged, which resulted in higher global retail prices.

The iPhone 17 Pro may cost ₹1,45,000, while the iPhone 17 Air could be priced around ₹90,000 in India.