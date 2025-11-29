Apple iPhone 17 Pro for under ₹80,000? Croma’s huge Black Friday offer live — here's how the deal works

Black Friday sales have begun across India and global markets, with both online retailers and physical stores offering sizeable discounts on electronics and accessories. Croma has entered the week-long sale cycle with notable markdowns on Apple’s latest iPhone range. Here is how shoppers can secure the iPhone 17 Pro for less than ₹80,000 before the promotion ends on 30 November.

How the iPhone 17 Pro price drops below ₹ 80,000? Croma has listed the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,34,900 for the 256 GB model. Customers can claim bank cashback of up to ₹3,000 along with an exchange bonus worth ₹12,000. The biggest savings come from trading in a recent flagship. Exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro brings the effective price close to ₹79,900, placing the new model in sub ₹80,000 territory for the first time during a major sale event.

Black Friday 2025

Deal on iPhone 17 Pro Max The larger iPhone 17 Pro Max, priced at ₹1,49,900, features similar bank offers and exchange incentives. Buyers handing in an iPhone 15 Pro Max can see the final payable amount fall to roughly ₹94,900.

Deal on iPhone Air Croma is also discounting the iPhone Air 256 GB, listed at ₹1,19,900. With ₹3,000 in bank cashback, coupons worth up to ₹10,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹12,000, customers trading in an iPhone 15 can bring the effective cost down to about ₹54,900.

What the iPhone 17 Pro series offers Apple’s latest Pro models continue the familiar size split with 6.3 inch and 6.9 inch displays. Both use Super Retina XDR OLED panels with peak outdoor brightness now reaching 3,000 nits. This marks a significant jump from the previous generation. Outdoor contrast has also been improved.

Durability has been upgraded with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and, for the first time, the back panel. Apple claims the new material delivers triple the scratch resistance and four times the crack protection compared with earlier rear glass designs. ProMotion refresh rates up to 120 Hz and Always On Display support remain standard.

The devices introduce a new vapour chamber system to improve heat management during intensive tasks. The chamber, laser welded into the frame and filled with deionised water, is designed to pull heat away from the A19 Pro chip. Combined with the larger internal space of the Pro Max and software efficiencies in iOS 26, Apple says the iPhone 17 Pro Max delivers the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone.

