Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max outperforms Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in real-world battery test: Report

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, has taken the crown as the longest-lasting smartphone in a widely watched battery life test conducted by tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss.

Real-world performance test In a simulated daily-use comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max survived an impressive 13 hours before shutting down, comfortably outperforming Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, which lasted 11 hours and 58 minutes. The test included everyday tasks such as scrolling through TikTok and X, sending messages on Slack, listening to Spotify, and recording video.

Interestingly, the test was carried out on the UK version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which still comes with a physical SIM tray. The eSIM-only variant, sold in the United States and select other markets, carries a slightly larger battery and is expected to squeeze out another 30 minutes of usage.

While the Pro Max stole the spotlight, Apple’s entire iPhone 17 line-up delivered solid results. The iPhone Air was the first to power down after 7 hours and 18 minutes, followed three hours later by the standard iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro managed to hold out a little longer, before leaving the stage to the two large-screen flagships.

Comparison with last year’s model Even the previous-generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, released in 2024, surpassed Samsung’s latest Ultra in this test, clocking in at 12 hours and 15 minutes, reported 9To5Mac. This suggests that Apple’s refinements over the past year have translated into an extra 1–2 hours of endurance in real-world use.

Apple officially rates the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to 35 hours of continuous video playback, though such figures reflect controlled conditions using the Apple TV app. In everyday scenarios, where devices juggle multiple demanding apps, results are typically much shorter—making the 13-hour figure more indicative of actual performance.