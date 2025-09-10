Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Price, display, camera and more compared

Apple and Google have entered the latter half of 2025 with their latest high-end smartphones, each looking to cement its place in the premium segment. Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 Pro at its September “Awe Dropping” showcase, while Google revealed the Pixel 10 Pro during its Made by Google event in New York a month earlier. With both handsets boasting new processors, upgraded displays, and camera innovations, the contest between the two is shaping up to be one of the year’s most closely watched rivalries. Here is a comparison between both the flagships.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Processing power and performance At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro lies Apple’s A19 Pro processor, which the company describes as its most efficient mobile chip to date. The CPU remains six-core, paired with a six-core GPU designed to support AAA-grade gaming and real-time ray tracing. Each GPU core integrates dedicated neural accelerators, while the new 16-core Neural Engine strengthens machine learning capabilities. Apple has also added the N1 networking component, offering support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, with improvements to hotspot stability and AirDrop transfers.

The Pixel 10 Pro, on the other hand, runs on Google’s Tensor G5 processor. Built with AI-first operations in mind, the chip is optimised for natural language understanding, live translation, and image processing. Running stock Android 16, Google has promised seven years of operating system updates and security patches, a significant selling point for long-term users. While Apple continues its tight integration of hardware and software within iOS 26, Google leans on extended software support as its core advantage.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Displays Both devices feature 6.3-inch OLED panels, but they differ in execution. The iPhone 17 Pro offers a Super Retina XDR OLED screen, now capable of hitting peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits. Apple has also improved outdoor contrast, claiming a doubling over last year’s iPhone 16 Pro series. ProMotion adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz and Always-On functionality return, giving the device a fluid and responsive display experience.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro introduces an LTPO OLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate but goes further in peak brightness, topping out at 3,300 nits (2,200 in High Brightness Mode). The Pixel’s screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a continuation of Google’s emphasis on durability. By contrast, Apple has introduced Ceramic Shield 2, covering not only the front but also, for the first time, the back of the iPhone. The company claims the material offers three times more scratch resistance and four times better crack resistance compared with previous models.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Cameras Photography remains one of the most important battlegrounds. Apple has outfitted the iPhone 17 Pro with a trio of 48-megapixel “Fusion” cameras, consisting of a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens. The telephoto unit has been upgraded with a 56 per cent larger sensor and a redesigned tetraprism system to improve zoom quality. On the front, the new 18MP “Centre Stage” camera automatically adjusts framing for calls and content creation, while also allowing dual-capture recording from both front and rear lenses.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro takes a different route with its setup: a 50MP main sensor joined by two 48MP lenses, one ultra-wide and one telephoto offering 5x optical zoom. Its standout feature, however, is the 42MP front-facing camera with autofocus and a 103-degree field of view, which surpasses Apple’s on paper in resolution. As with previous Pixel devices, Google relies heavily on computational photography, promising refined image processing and low-light performance.

Both devices cater to professional videographers as well. Apple expands support for Dolby Vision HDR, ProRes, ProRes RAW, and Apple Log 2, while also adding genlock compatibility for multi-camera shoots. Google continues to emphasise video stabilisation through a combination of OIS and EIS across its rear lenses.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Battery Battery life and charging speeds have also drawn attention. Apple highlights faster charging, claiming the iPhone 17 Pro can reach 50 per cent capacity in just 20 minutes when paired with its new 40W USB-C adapter. It has also introduced a vapour chamber cooling system, laser-welded into the chassis and filled with deionised water, designed to keep the A19 Pro chip running at peak performance without overheating.

The Pixel 10 Pro is equipped with a 4,870mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Software and AI features The iPhone 17 Pro ships with iOS 26, which debuts a new design language called “Liquid Glass”. This aesthetic brings transparency and layering effects across menus and applications. More importantly, iOS 26 integrates Apple Intelligence, an on-device AI system that powers live translation during calls, intelligent screenshot recognition, enhanced spam filtering, and offline processing for privacy. Apple is also opening developer APIs to extend these tools into third-party apps.

The Pixel 10 Pro, meanwhile, continues Google’s tradition of prioritising AI across its Android ecosystem. The Tensor G5 supports real-time translation, advanced voice recognition, and visual search, complementing Google’s broader AI-first strategy. While Apple emphasises privacy through on-device processing, Google pitches its combination of on-device and cloud-based AI services as a way to deliver more expansive features.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Design, durability, and pricing Physically, both devices carry IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro comes in three finishes, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver – with storage starting at 256GB and stretching to 1TB. In India, it is priced from ₹1,34,900, while in the United States the starting point is $1,099.

Google offers the Pixel 10 Pro in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. It weighs 207 grams, measures 8.6mm thick, and begins at ₹1,09,999 in India. While Apple provides higher storage ceilings, Google counters with a more affordable entry point in the premium bracket.

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro: Verdict In sum, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro reflect their makers’ distinct philosophies. Apple stresses integration of hardware, software, and privacy-focused AI, with emphasis on long-term durability and professional-grade media tools. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro leans into high-resolution imaging, long-term software support, and AI-driven usability.

