Apple iPhone 17 now at ₹66,900 on Vijay Sales? Here's how the deal works

Vijay Sales has announced the return of its annual Apple Days Sale, offering limited-period deals on a wide range of Apple products across its physical stores and online platform. The sale began on 28 December 2025 and will run until 4 January 2026, covering more than 160 retail outlets across India.

How to get an iPhone 17 under ₹ 70,000? One of the key highlights of the sale is the pricing on the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 (256GB), which carries a listed price of ₹82,900, can be purchased at a significantly lower effective price through a combination of bank offers, exchange benefits and loyalty rewards.

Customers using eligible ICICI Bank cards can avail an instant discount of up to ₹4,000 on in-store purchases. In addition, Vijay Sales is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹9,000, depending on the condition and model of the old device. Buyers can also redeem MyVS loyalty points worth up to ₹3,000, potentially bringing the effective price of the device below ₹68,000.

View full Image One of the key highlights of the sale is the pricing on the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 (256GB), which carries a listed price of ₹ 82,900, can be purchased at a significantly lower effective price through a combination of bank offers, exchange benefits and loyalty rewards.

Loyalty benefits and exchange offers As part of the sale, Vijay Sales is extending additional incentives through its MyVS Rewards programme. Customers earn loyalty points equivalent to 0.75% of their purchase value, with each point valued at one rupee at the time of redemption. On iPhone 17 purchases, shoppers are also eligible for bonus loyalty points worth ₹3,000.

Also Read | Croma December sale cuts prices on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and more

In addition, select bank cardholders can access instant discounts of up to ₹10,000 across eligible Apple products, while exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 are available both online and in-store.

Deals on other Apple products Beyond the iPhone 17 series, the sale includes reduced pricing on other Apple devices such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16E and iPhone 15. Discounts also extend to MacBooks, Apple Watches and a range of accessories including chargers, cables, Apple Pencils and protective cases.

The Apple Days Sale is available both online and across all Vijay Sales retail locations until 4 January 2026.