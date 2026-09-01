Apple iPhone 18: Leaked design, bigger battery, camera upgrades, price and launch date

Apple is expected to make major changes to its iPhone lineup with the iPhone 18 series. The upcoming models could feature a smaller Dynamic Island, upgraded cameras, more RAM and larger batteries. Apple is also reportedly preparing its first foldable iPhone.

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Apple may launch the iPhone 18 lineup in two phases. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in September 2026, while the much-rumoured foldable iPhone could debut in October. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and potentially a second-generation iPhone Air could follow in early 2027.

iPhone 18 design and Dynamic Island The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes of the previous generation.

One of the biggest design changes could involve the Dynamic Island. Apple is reportedly exploring a smaller version, with some Face ID components potentially moving underneath the display.

According to The Information, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could feature under-display Face ID, while the front camera may move towards the top-left corner. Other reports suggest Apple will not remove the Dynamic Island entirely but could narrow it.

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The Pro models could also receive new colour options, including light blue, dark cherry and dark grey. Leaked dummy units have reportedly suggested that the previously rumoured coffee-brown finish may not make it to the final lineup.

Also Read | Apple tests Pencil for foldable iPhone; stylus debut may face delay

iPhone 18 battery and camera upgrades The iPhone 18 Pro could receive a significantly larger battery. Apple has not confirmed the battery capacity, but a Weibo leak suggests that some versions could feature batteries with capacities of up to 5,000mAh.

Camera upgrades could also be a major focus. According to Macworld, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable-aperture camera.

A variable aperture would allow greater control over the amount of light reaching the sensor and could provide more control over depth of field. The Information has also reported that at least one of the iPhone 18 Pro's rear cameras could use a mechanical iris.

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Meanwhile, MacRumors reports that a 24MP front camera could be introduced across the iPhone 18 lineup, excluding the iPhone 18e.

An A20 chip and more RAM The iPhone 18 series is expected to debut Apple's next-generation A20 and A20 Pro chips. The processors could be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process, potentially improving performance and power efficiency.

The new iPhones could also receive more RAM. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that lower-end iPhone 18 models could have 9GB of RAM, while analyst Jeff Pu has reportedly tipped 12GB of RAM for the standard iPhone 18.

However, memory costs and supply constraints could influence Apple's final component choices and specifications.

iPhone 18 prices Higher component costs may also affect pricing. Partly due to the new 2 nm chip and memory costs, MacRumors reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could end up costing between $250 and $300 more than the older model. Apple hasn't announced any price changes.

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iPhone 18 release date The provided report states that Apple's Fall event will take place on 9 September 2026. There's no official confirmation on the date for preorder sales, but it could start on 11 September.

According to Bloomberg, Apple might unveil the Pro models and foldable iPhone in the fall of 2026 and the standard iPhone 18 in February or March 2027, with the iPhone Air 2 possible later in the year.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.