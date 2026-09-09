Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launched as CEO John Ternus unveils new lineup

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with John Ternus, who took over from Tim Cook on 1 September, introducing the latest flagship smartphones at tonight’s launch event. The iPhone18 Pro is priced at $1,199, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at $1,299.
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iPhone 18 Pro gets $100 price hike, preorders will ship September 18.
iPhone 18 pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max India prices: In India, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹164900 and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹179900.
The new iPhone 18 Pro looks a lot like last year’s 17 Pro, but comes in two new colours: glacier and burgundy. It’s also coming in a larger, “Max” version.
“We made massive advancements in the most important areas: intelligence, performance, battery, and camera,” Ternus said at the Apple launch event.
The iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, Ternus said, bring improvements to the battery, camera, and performance.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are smaller and have an upgraded Dynamic Island that can support three tasks at once (up from two currently), major new pro camera hardware and software, plus an upgraded vapour chamber.
iPhone 18 Pro delivers the same battery life as iPhone 18 Pro Max, claims Apple. iPhone 18 Pro Max has the largest increase in battery life ever on an iPhone. 36 hours of video playback on iPhone 18 Pro, with 45 hours of video playback on iPhone 18 Pro Max.
For typical use, Apple iPhone 18 Pro gets up to 24 hours per charge and 30 hours per charge on Pro Max. iPhone can charge 50% in around 15 minutes, and 5 minutes of wired charging provides 6 hours of video playback.
Apple to launch its first foldable iPhones today.
Many of Apple’s biggest rivals, such as Samsung, Motorola and Google, have already released foldable smartphones. But Apple was never one to rush into new technologies.
“The foldable launch is straight out of Apple’s playbook: Wait for the product to work out its kinks and for the market to offer glimpses of viability, then enter and shape the category,” said Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee. “The difference is that foldables still represent a minuscule share of the smartphone market. The test of Apple’s ambition will be whether it can expand that niche into a meaningful new segment.”
The event, the first with new Ternus at the helm, is the most noticeable overhaul of Apple's flagship product since the iPhone X removed the physical home button in 2017.
“John Ternus inherits perhaps the most successful consumer technology juggernaut in modern times. That is both a boon and a burden for him. Tim Cook’s perfected execution, scale, and monetization set a high bar, and Ternus must extend that run,” Chatterjee said. “But he must sustain that momentum while positioning Apple to disrupt itself in the near future, when the iPhone, or any smartphone for that matter, will cease to be the consumer’s primary conduit to the world.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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