Apple iPhone Air 2 specs leak: Dual 48MP cameras, 3,500mAh battery, 2nm A20 chip and more

Apple’s next-generation ultra-slim smartphone, expected to be called the iPhone Air 2, has surfaced in a fresh leak detailing its key specifications. It is said to be in development with a bigger battery, an improved camera system and a new 2nm processor. Recent reports suggest Apple could launch it in spring 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who posted on Weibo on October 30, 2026, Apple may be addressing two of the original iPhone Air’s biggest drawbacks: battery life and the lack of an ultra-wide rear camera. The details are unconfirmed, as Apple has not officially announced the device.

iPhone Air 2 display and processor details The iPhone Air 2 may feature a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K+ resolution, the tipster says. The panel is also tipped to use LTPO technology, which could improve power efficiency.

The phone is said to be powered by an A20-series chipset built on a 2nm manufacturing process. It is expected to offer better performance and power efficiency than the previous generation.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Apple's A20-series chipset that is said to be developed using a 2 nm manufacturing process. The processor is expected to bring improvements over the previous generation in terms of performance and power efficiency.

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iPhone Air 2 tipped to get dual 48MP cameras The camera system could see the biggest upgrade. The leak suggests Apple may equip the iPhone Air 2 with a dual-rear setup: a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. By comparison, the first-generation iPhone Air has a single 48MP rear camera. An ultra-wide lens would give users more flexibility for landscape and group shots.

The battery is also tipped for an upgrade to around 3,500mAh from the 3,149mAh unit in the original iPhone Air. That is an increase of roughly 11%, according to Gizmochina.

iPhone Air 2 launch timeline and expected design Other rumours suggest that the iPhone Air 2 could come as thin as 5.2mm, matching the ultra-slim build of the previous model. It is also anticipated that Apple's N2 wireless chip and C2 modem will be included.

According to previous reports, Apple could introduce the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.