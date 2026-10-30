Apple iPhone Air 2 specs leak: Dual 48MP cameras, 3,500mAh battery, 2nm A20 chip and more

Apple’s next-generation ultra-slim smartphone, expected to be called the iPhone Air 2, has surfaced in a fresh leak detailing its key specifications. It is said to be in development with a bigger battery, an improved camera system and a new 2nm processor. Recent reports suggest Apple could launch it in spring 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

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According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, who posted on Weibo on October 30, 2026, Apple may be addressing two of the original iPhone Air’s biggest drawbacks: battery life and the lack of an ultra-wide rear camera. The details are unconfirmed, as Apple has not officially announced the device.

iPhone Air 2 display and processor details The iPhone Air 2 may feature a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K+ resolution, the tipster says. The panel is also tipped to use LTPO technology, which could improve power efficiency.

The phone is said to be powered by an A20-series chipset built on a 2nm manufacturing process. It is expected to offer better performance and power efficiency than the previous generation.

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The smartphone is said to be powered by Apple's A20-series chipset that is said to be developed using a 2 nm manufacturing process. The processor is expected to bring improvements over the previous generation in terms of performance and power efficiency.

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iPhone Air 2 tipped to get dual 48MP cameras The camera system could see the biggest upgrade. The leak suggests Apple may equip the iPhone Air 2 with a dual-rear setup: a 48MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. By comparison, the first-generation iPhone Air has a single 48MP rear camera. An ultra-wide lens would give users more flexibility for landscape and group shots.

The battery is also tipped for an upgrade to around 3,500mAh from the 3,149mAh unit in the original iPhone Air. That is an increase of roughly 11%, according to Gizmochina.

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iPhone Air 2 launch timeline and expected design Other rumours suggest that the iPhone Air 2 could come as thin as 5.2mm, matching the ultra-slim build of the previous model. It is also anticipated that Apple's N2 wireless chip and C2 modem will be included.

According to previous reports, Apple could introduce the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.

For context, Apple introduced the first-generation iPhone Air in India in September 2025, priced at Rs. 119,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB variants were available for Rs. 139,900 and Rs. 159,900, respectively. Apple has yet to announce details of the iPhone Air 2, including its specs, price, or release date.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.