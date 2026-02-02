Apple iPhone Air now under ₹95,000 at Vijay Sales? How to grab the deal

Vijay Sales has introduced limited-period Valentine’s Day deals on Apple’s latest smartphones, offering price cuts on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro, along with further savings through select bank card transactions.

Customers using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards on EMI purchases can access additional instant discounts, bringing the effective prices down further.

iPhone Air deal details The iPhone Air (256GB), originally listed at ₹1,19,900, is currently available for ₹94,990 through Vijay Sales. Buyers opting for ICICI Bank EMI transactions can receive an extra ₹4,000 reduction.

With the combined offers, the total benefit can reach up to ₹28,910, depending on the payment method.

iPhone 17 Pro offer The retailer is also discounting the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB), now priced at ₹1,32,490 compared to its regular price of ₹1,34,900. An additional ₹4,000 instant discount is applicable on ICICI Bank EMI payments.

This brings the overall savings on the Pro model to as much as ₹6,410.

iPhone Air specifications The iPhone Air runs on iOS 26 and features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It supports ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

At 5.6mm thick, Apple describes it as its slimmest iPhone so far. The device uses 80 per cent recycled titanium and includes Ceramic Shield 2 protection on both the front and rear panels. According to the company, this improves crack resistance significantly.

The handset is powered by a binned version of the A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU, five-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports second-generation Dynamic Caching and Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 17 Pro hardware The iPhone 17 Pro introduces a vapour chamber cooling system aimed at maintaining stable performance during intensive tasks. It sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion support up to 120Hz and peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits.

