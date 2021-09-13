Apple offers Trade-In for its older devices and even for a few Android smartphones. As the name suggests, buyers can exchange their current phones for new iPhones for a substantial price cut, depending on the value and condition of their devices.

The buyer gets instant credit towards a new iPhone. First, they will have to answer a few questions regarding brand, model and condition of the current smartphone while purchasing a new device.

Apple will initially ask for either the serial number of the device that needs to be exchanged. In case the user plans to exchange an Android smartphone, they will have to insert the IMEI code. After this step, the user will be asked questions about the storage and general condition of the smartphone. Once the user replies to all the questions, they will get a value that will be decreased from the final purchasing price of the new iPhone.

Once the purchase has been made using the trade-in option Apple will also provide directions to prepare the user’s smartphone for trade-in. When the delivery personnel arrives, he/she will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition of the device on the spot. If everything checks out, the trade-in and purchase are complete.

If the smartphone doesn’t pass the diagnostic test or the condition doesn’t match what was described, the buyer will need to pay back the entire trade-in credit in order to receive the new iPhone.

Here is the current offering on Apple's Trade-In values for Apple iPhones:

View Full Image List of all iPhones that can be traded in for a new device

Here are the Trade-In values for Android smartphones:

View Full Image Apple has only listed Samsung and OnePlus devices on its website but users can enter their IMEI ID during the purchase to check eligibility.

