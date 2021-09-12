Smartphones come with intricate and tightly packed components in order to provide a wide array of functions. The camera systems on these phones are also highly sophisticated and come with various components. One of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, Apple has disclosed that its iPhone camera systems are vulnerable to high-amplitude vibrations.

According to the company's support page, the advanced camera systems in some iPhone models include technology like optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus to help capture photos in difficult conditions. These systems work to automatically counteract movement, vibrations, and the effects of gravity to let the user focus on taking a stable shot.

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is used to counter vibrations. With OIS, a gyroscope senses that the camera moved. To reduce image motion, and the resulting blur, the lens moves according to the angle of the gyroscope.

Long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.

Apple has recommended that users avoid exposure to extended periods of high-amplitude vibrations.

Apple claims that high-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. The smartphone manufacturer strongly recommends not to attach iPhones to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate.

In case users are still required to position the phone on the bike by using a holder, they can use dampeners in order to provide as much protection as possible from vibrations.

