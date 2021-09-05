Apple is gearing up for the launch of the new iPhone 13 series which will comprise iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, those wanting to skip this 'mini' smartphone for a later version, might not get an option in the iPhone 14 series.

American tech giant Apple might not launch an iPhone 14 mini. Few reports have suggested that the low reception of the device could be the main reason why the mini will not be continued.

According to prior reports from Nikkei Asia and MacRumours, Apple is planning to discontinue the production of iPhone mini series.

The Nikkei Asia report had claimed that the smaller screen iPhone could not managed to gather enough market share for the company to keep it in the line-up. The iPhone 12 mini failed to capture over 5% market share in the US market.

Instead, Apple might launch a new SE version to capture the budget market. This SE will be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and also get 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 14 series is still expected to feature four models. Apple is planning to bet on a bigger screen for 2022, according to a report by MacRumours which cites popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch model in the non-pro line-up and a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch smartphone in the Pro series.

