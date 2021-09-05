Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Apple iPhone mini-series might meet its end after launch of iPhone 13 series. Here's why

Apple iPhone mini-series might meet its end after launch of iPhone 13 series. Here's why

Premium
The Apple iPhone 12 Mini at an Apple flagship store 
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST Livemint

Similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series is also expected to feature four models

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the new iPhone 13 series which will comprise iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, those wanting to skip this 'mini' smartphone for a later version, might not get an option in the iPhone 14 series. 

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the new iPhone 13 series which will comprise iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, those wanting to skip this 'mini' smartphone for a later version, might not get an option in the iPhone 14 series. 

American tech giant Apple might not launch an iPhone 14 mini. Few reports have suggested that the low reception of the device could be the main reason why the mini will not be continued. 

American tech giant Apple might not launch an iPhone 14 mini. Few reports have suggested that the low reception of the device could be the main reason why the mini will not be continued. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to prior reports from Nikkei Asia and MacRumours, Apple is planning to discontinue the production of iPhone mini series. 

The Nikkei Asia report had claimed that the smaller screen iPhone could not managed to gather enough market share for the company to keep it in the line-up.  The iPhone 12 mini failed to capture over 5% market share in the US market. 

Instead, Apple might launch a new SE version to capture the budget market. This SE will be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and also get 5G connectivity. 

The iPhone 14 series is still expected to feature four models. Apple is planning to bet on a bigger screen for 2022, according to a report by MacRumours which cites popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo. 

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch model in the non-pro line-up and a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch smartphone in the Pro series. 

   

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!