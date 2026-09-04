Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price, colours; all you need to know

Apple is gearing up for its next major iPhone launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be a highlight of the September 2026 lineup. Apple has officially announced its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 10. According to Apple’s India website, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST, while Apple’s developer page lists the start time as 10 AM PT.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max has not been officially announced yet. However, several reports and leaks suggest that Apple could unveil the device on September 9. The company is also rumoured to introduce a new foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro at the event.
Based on the latest reports, the following schedule is expected:
Multiple reports have suggested that pre-orders could begin on September 12. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the pre-order or retail schedule.
Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max price. Leaks suggest that the new model could be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
These are unofficial estimates based on leaks and analyst reports. Apple is expected to announce the final pricing at launch.
Apple is reportedly planning to retain the triple-camera setup and flat-edge design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be available in blue, silver and a new dark cherry or burgundy colour.
Leaks have also pointed to possible changes to the Dynamic Island and Face ID hardware. The Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island and could retain a 6.9-inch display.
To date, there are several changes reported:
The full specs, price and availability details will be announced on September 9 at Apple's event.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.