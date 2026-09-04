Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price, colours; all you need to know

Apple is gearing up for its next major iPhone launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be a highlight of the September 2026 lineup. Apple has officially announced its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 10. According to Apple’s India website, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST, while Apple’s developer page lists the start time as 10 AM PT.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max has not been officially announced yet. However, several reports and leaks suggest that Apple could unveil the device on September 9. The company is also rumoured to introduce a new foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro at the event.

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date: India, Dubai and the US Based on the latest reports, the following schedule is expected:

Announcement: September 9, 2026

India event time: 10:30 PM IST

Dubai event time: 9:00 PM GST

US event time: 10:00 AM PT

Expected pre-orders: September 12

Expected retail availability: September 18 Multiple reports have suggested that pre-orders could begin on September 12. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the pre-order or retail schedule.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India, the US and Dubai Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max price. Leaks suggest that the new model could be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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India: ₹ 159,900 to ₹ 170,000 (expected)

US: $1,299 to $1,399 (expected)

Dubai/UAE: AED 5,950 – 6,350 for the 256GB variant, AED 6,950 – 7,450 for 512GB, AED 7,950 – 8,500 for 1TB and AED 9,900 – 10,600 for the 2TB (expected) These are unofficial estimates based on leaks and analyst reports. Apple is expected to announce the final pricing at launch.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colours and design Apple is reportedly planning to retain the triple-camera setup and flat-edge design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be available in blue, silver and a new dark cherry or burgundy colour.

Leaks have also pointed to possible changes to the Dynamic Island and Face ID hardware. The Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island and could retain a 6.9-inch display.

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Also Read | Dark cherry or silver? iPhone 18 Pro colour leaks keep contradicting each other

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What to expect To date, there are several changes reported:

New-generation A20 Pro chip

6.9-inch display

Upgraded camera system

Possible variable-aperture camera

Improved battery performance

Potentially smaller Dynamic Island

Dynamic Island New colour options The full specs, price and availability details will be announced on September 9 at Apple's event.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.