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Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price, colours; all you need to know

iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch on September 9, with pre-orders starting September 12 and retail availability from September 18; pricing is expected to start at 1,59,900 in India and $1,299 in the US, with leaks pointing to a 6.9-inch display, A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated4 Sep 2026, 12:42 PM IST
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in September 2026.(AI Generated )
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Apple is gearing up for its next major iPhone launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be a highlight of the September 2026 lineup. Apple has officially announced its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 10. According to Apple’s India website, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST, while Apple’s developer page lists the start time as 10 AM PT.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max has not been officially announced yet. However, several reports and leaks suggest that Apple could unveil the device on September 9. The company is also rumoured to introduce a new foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro at the event.

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch date: India, Dubai and the US

Based on the latest reports, the following schedule is expected:

  • Announcement: September 9, 2026
  • India event time: 10:30 PM IST
  • Dubai event time: 9:00 PM GST
  • US event time: 10:00 AM PT
  • Expected pre-orders: September 12
  • Expected retail availability: September 18

Multiple reports have suggested that pre-orders could begin on September 12. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the pre-order or retail schedule.

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Foldable: All leaks ahead of September 9 launch

iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India, the US and Dubai

Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max price. Leaks suggest that the new model could be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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  • India: 159,900 to 170,000 (expected)
  • US: $1,299 to $1,399 (expected)
  • Dubai/UAE: AED 5,950 – 6,350 for the 256GB variant, AED 6,950 – 7,450 for 512GB, AED 7,950 – 8,500 for 1TB and AED 9,900 – 10,600 for the 2TB (expected)

These are unofficial estimates based on leaks and analyst reports. Apple is expected to announce the final pricing at launch.

Also Read | Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra could pack MagSafe, here's what we know

iPhone 18 Pro Max colours and design

Apple is reportedly planning to retain the triple-camera setup and flat-edge design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be available in blue, silver and a new dark cherry or burgundy colour.

Leaks have also pointed to possible changes to the Dynamic Island and Face ID hardware. The Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island and could retain a 6.9-inch display.

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Also Read | Dark cherry or silver? iPhone 18 Pro colour leaks keep contradicting each other

iPhone 18 Pro Max: What to expect

To date, there are several changes reported:

  • New-generation A20 Pro chip
  • 6.9-inch display
  • Upgraded camera system
  • Possible variable-aperture camera
  • Improved battery performance
  • Potentially smaller Dynamic Island
  • New colour options

The full specs, price and availability details will be announced on September 9 at Apple's event.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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