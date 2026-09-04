Apple iPhone Pro Max release date: Check India, Dubai, US launch dates, price, colours; all you need to know

Apple is gearing up for its next major iPhone launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be a highlight of the September 2026 lineup. Apple has officially announced its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 10. According to Apple’s India website, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST, while Apple’s developer page lists the start time as 10 AM PT.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max has not been officially announced yet. However, several reports and leaks suggest that Apple could unveil the device on September 9. The company is also rumoured to introduce a new foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro at the event.
Based on the latest reports, the following schedule is expected:
Multiple reports have suggested that pre-orders could begin on September 12. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the pre-order or retail schedule.
Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro Max price. Leaks suggest that the new model could be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
These are unofficial estimates based on leaks and analyst reports. Apple is expected to announce the final pricing at launch.
Apple is reportedly planning to retain the triple-camera setup and flat-edge design. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be available in blue, silver and a new dark cherry or burgundy colour.
Leaks have also pointed to possible changes to the Dynamic Island and Face ID hardware. The Pro Max is expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island and could retain a 6.9-inch display.
To date, there are several changes reported:
The full specs, price and availability details will be announced on September 9 at Apple's event.