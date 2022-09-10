Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike: Check the new price

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. The lineup consists of four models-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.