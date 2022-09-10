Apple iPhone SE 2022 gets a price hike: Check the new price

Apple iPhone SE has got a price hike in India just after the launch of iPhone 14. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of ₹43,900 (64GB).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The 2022 model of Apple iPhone SE has got a price hike in India just after the launch of iPhone 14. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of ₹43,900 (64GB). Its price has reportedly increased by ₹6,000 and the model now costs ₹49,900. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant was priced at ₹48,900. But after the price hike, it can now be purchased at ₹54,900.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The 2022 model of Apple iPhone SE has got a price hike in India just after the launch of iPhone 14. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of ₹43,900 (64GB). Its price has reportedly increased by ₹6,000 and the model now costs ₹49,900. Similarly, the 128GB storage variant was priced at ₹48,900. But after the price hike, it can now be purchased at ₹54,900.
Apple iPhone SE 2022 top-end model packs 256GB. Formerly priced at ₹58,900, the variant will now cost ₹64,900. New prices are reflecting on Apple's website.
Apple iPhone SE 2022 top-end model packs 256GB. Formerly priced at ₹58,900, the variant will now cost ₹64,900. New prices are reflecting on Apple's website.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD True Tone display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant coating. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage space.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The smartphone is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD True Tone display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels. Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant coating. It is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage space.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, the iPhone SE 2022 offers a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback time. 5G, LTE, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and GPS among others are the connectivity features on the phone.
For optics, the iPhone SE 2022 offers a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback time. 5G, LTE, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and GPS among others are the connectivity features on the phone.
Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. The lineup consists of four models-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.
Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. The lineup consists of four models-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.
Right after the launch of iPhone 14 series, price of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have reduced in the country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Right after the launch of iPhone 14 series, price of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have reduced in the country.