Apple iPhone SE 4: Here’s a list of rumoured specs that may be offered

Apple iPhone SE 4: Display

Apple may retain the small display size with the fourth-generation iPhone SE as well. To recall, the existing iPhone SE 3 has a 4.7-inch LCD screen. For iPhone SE 4, Apple is reportedly considering a display somewhere between 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the phone may offer a 6.1-inch display, while another analyst Ross Young says that the company is considering both 6.1-inch and 5.7-inch display sizes for the device.