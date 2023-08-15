The upcoming iPhone SE 4, the fourth generation of the smartphone series set to succeed the iPhone SE (2022), is rumored to feature a USB Type-C port, as indicated by a reliable source. Apple 's move to replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C is anticipated to be introduced with the purported iPhone 15 lineup next month, and this transition is likely to extend to forthcoming models as well. Notably, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is also predicted to integrate Face ID functionality and might include an Action button, a feature anticipated to premiere on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

As per information from tipster Unknownz21 (@URedditor on X), the design of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bear similarities to the previously launched iPhone 14. This suggests that the speculated device could be the first in the SE series to adopt Apple's notch-based display design. However, the source indicates that, akin to its predecessors and all other SE models, the fourth-generation Apple smartphone will come equipped with a single rear camera.

Apple had previously confirmed its intention to transition future iPhone models to employ the USB Type-C port, moving away from the proprietary Lightning port. The company is slated to unveil the iPhone 15 series, comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event scheduled for September 12. The tipster also asserts that the iPhone SE 4 will incorporate a USB Type-C port, marking it as the inaugural SE-series smartphone to feature the contemporary USB port.

Earlier reports had indicated that the iPhone SE 4 would incorporate a Touch ID sensor; however, as per Unknownz21, the purported device will support Face ID instead. The initial and second-generation iPhone SE models boasted a front-facing fingerprint sensor that doubled as a home button. Yet, it appears that Apple might opt for facial recognition as the biometric authentication method for this new phone.

The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to introduce an "Action" button, reminiscent of the one introduced in the previous year on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button is expected to be programmable for specific tasks, shortcuts, applications, and accessibility features. The source suggests that the iPhone SE 4 might also adopt this Action button, potentially replacing the well-known mute switch found on existing iPhone models.