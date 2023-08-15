Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature iPhone 14-like design: Here’s what to expect

The upcoming iPhone SE 4, the fourth generation of the smartphone series set to succeed the iPhone SE (2022), is rumored to feature a USB Type-C port, as indicated by a reliable source. Apple's move to replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C is anticipated to be introduced with the purported iPhone 15 lineup next month, and this transition is likely to extend to forthcoming models as well. Notably, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is also predicted to integrate Face ID functionality and might include an Action button, a feature anticipated to premiere on the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

