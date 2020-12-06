Having trouble with your iPhone 11 screen? Like, it just stops responding to touch after a while of using it? Apple has thus, launched a display module replacement program for the same, free of charge.

In its support page, Apple said it found some iPhone 11 displays have an issue where the displays may stop responding to touch. "This affects only iPhone 11 units that were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020," the Cupertino-based electronic manufacturer said.

Apple launched its iPhone 11 series comprising iPhone 11 base model, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last year. The new scheme offered by the company covers iPhone 11 units manufactured from November 2019 onwards which is hardly two months after it launched.

Check eligibility for screen repair:

In order to see if your iPhone 11 unit is eligible for free screen repair, you need to insert the serial number on their support page. After inserting the serial number and if the phone is eligible for repair, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

How to check the serial number:

You need to open Settings on your iPhone 11, then tap general and then About.

If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Moreover, those iPhone 11 users who faced this issue before and got it fixed are entitled to a refund for the same as well. The replacement program is eligible for two years from the time the iPhone 11 was purchased.

However, the replacement program covers only certain issues of the screen and that does not include a cracked screen repair free of cost. For devices with other issues like cracked screen will have to be resolved before the service, it said.

For such cases, there will most likely be a charge for the additional repair, Apple explained in its support page.

Apple also added that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This worldwide Apple program doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.

