Apple may soon introduce magnetic battery case for iPhones

Apple re-introduced MagSafe chargers with the iPhone 12 series. The American tech giant also introduced accessories like MagSafe charging docks as well as some cases that allowed MagSafe magnets to work through them. A new report now suggests that Apple is working on a new accessory that could not only act as a case but also an additional battery pack.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the new accessory was scheduled to launch in the months following the launch of the iPhone 12 series. The report quoted sources close to the development of the new product. The sources suggest that the new accessory would differ from Apple battery add-ons for previous iPhones as they only provide additional battery life and don’t act as a protective case.

The sources also claimed that while the mechanical operation of the new add-on charger was fine, the developers were facing issues with the software such as the iPhone erroneously indicating that the pack is overheating.

The new add on accessory, despite the progress in development, could either be delayed or even be cancelled completely. The engineers at Apple have proven the same when a charging mat called AirPower mat was cancelled completely in 2019 due to overheating issues. The mat was being designed to wirelessly charge Apple phones, accessories simultaneously.

Corroborating the information about an add-on battery pack, developer Steve Moser was able to find a reference of a battery pack in the iOS 14.5 software update.

If Apple manages to officially introduce the product, it will add to the current line of accessories which are substantial profit earners for the company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via