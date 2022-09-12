Apple ‘kills’ these four iPhone models after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 14 consists of four models- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that are powered by A15 Bionic chipset, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max running on the latest Apple A16 Bionic processor.
Apple launched its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event last week. The company dropped the ‘mini’ model with the new series and instead introduced a ‘Plus’ variant with a large 6.7-inch display. Days after the launch of new iPhones, Apple has discontinued four old iPhone models. The Cupertino-based company is no longer selling iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11.
All these iPhones have been delisted from the official Apple website. The move was more or less expected as Apple tends to discontinue its older iPhone models with the launch of new ones. In case you wish to purchase either of the four iPhone models stated above, you can buy them from online platforms and retail stores across the country till the stock lasts.
Apple iPhone 11 was launched in 2019. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and comes powered by A13 Bionic chipset. It is still available on Amazon and Flipkart at ₹41,990. Similarly, iPhone 12 mini can be purchased via both Amazon and Flipkart website. Amazon is selling the 128GB storage model of the phone at ₹59,490, while Flipkart has listed the 64GB storage variant at ₹55,539. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A14 Bionic processor.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. The phone’s 128GB storage capacity variant is selling at ₹1,08,900 (Sierra Blue) on Amazon right now. While Flipkart is selling it at ₹1,19,900. iPhone 13 Pro Max was the company’s 2021 most expensive smartphone. It is powered by A15 Bionic processor and is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone offers a 12MP triple rear camera. Its base model with 128GB capacity is selling at ₹1,29,900 on Flipkart right now. While Amazon has listed the variant at ₹1,19,900.
