Apple Launch event 2026: iPhone 17e price starts at ₹64,990, upgrades base storage to 256 GB for budget buyers

Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 17e, a more budget-friendly model starting at $599 with 256GB of storage, aiming to maintain its position in the highly competitive global smartphone market, as reported by Reuters.

The release coincides with rising memory chip costs caused by a global shortage, suggesting that Apple is willing to absorb part of these expenses to make its entry-level iPhone more appealing.

What is the price of iPhone 17e in India? The iPhone 17e stands out for its pricing, with the base model featuring 128GB of storage starting at ₹64,990. This is slightly higher than last year’s iPhone 16e, which launched at ₹59,990 and offered storage options up to 512GB.

By providing increased storage at the same price, Apple is marketing the iPhone 17e as a better value, aiming to attract new customers and protect its market share amid competitors dealing with tighter supply constraints, Reuters reported.

Some analysts view the higher storage at the same starting price as effectively a price cut, since customers previously had to pay an upcharge to access the higher capacity.

Customers across more than 70 countries and regions can begin pre-ordering the iPhone 17e starting at 6:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday, with official sales scheduled to start on March 11.

iPhone 17e features? The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple’s latest A19 chip, built on 3-nanometer technology, providing a significant performance boost for the company’s entry-level lineup.

It also features Apple’s new C1X modem, which delivers faster cellular speeds while using less power.

For the first time in the “e” series, the 17e supports MagSafe, giving users access to Apple’s magnetic ecosystem of chargers and accessories and enabling wireless charging up to 15 watts, compared with the slower standard Qi charging on the previous model.

Apple on Monday also introduced its redesigned iPad Air powered by the new M4 chip, with the 11-inch model starting at $599 and the larger 13-inch version at $799.

Separately, Google has explored hosting servers in its data centers to power an upcoming version of Siri using Gemini, while meeting Apple's privacy standards, at the company's request, the Information reported on Monday, Reuters reported.