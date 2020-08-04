Apple today launched a new 27-inch iMac with some major developments. Without any update on the design, the Cupertino-based electronic giant upgraded the internal hardware across the board and also added an 1080p HD webcam.

Claiming the latest iMac as the most powerful iMac ever, the device features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, Retina 5K display, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics, among other trappings.

“Now more than ever, our customers are relying on the Mac. And many of them need the most powerful and capable iMac we’ve ever made," said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing in a release.

Apple said it focused on a few key areas to improve the experience for people at home, including the camera, speakers and microphones.

The 27-inch iMac finally comes with a1080p HD webcam after much anticipation by users. It will improve low-light performance while video chatting in dim-lighted rooms.

In addition, a new studio-quality microphone array will enable users to capture high-quality audio for FaceTime calls, podcast recordings, Voice Memos.

Also, the 27-inch iMac now comes standard with SSDs across the line with performance up to 3.4GB/s. The device also also features an 8TB SSD option for the first time — four times the SSD capacity of the previous-generation 27-inch iMac.

Apple also upgraded the latest iMac to Intel’s latest 10th-generation processors and is adding a new AMD Radeon Pro 5300, 5500XT and 5700XT graphics.

Starting at $1,799, the new 27-inch iMac is available to order today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app.

Moreover, the 21.5-inch iMAc and iMac Pro will carry the price tag of $1,099 and $4,999, respectively.

The devices will begin arriving to customers and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting this week.

