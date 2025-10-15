Apple launches iPad Pro with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹99,900

The latest iPad Pro with M5 silicon has been introduced by Apple, available for pre-order at 99,900 for the 11-inch variant. Sales begin on October 22 through Apple's website and stores.

Aman Gupta
Published15 Oct 2025, 07:26 PM IST
iPad Pro comes in 11 inch and 13 inch variants
iPad Pro comes in 11 inch and 13 inch variants(Apple)

Apple has launched the all new iPad Pro with the company's new M5 silicon. While there were expectations of Apple hosting a separate Ocotober event to unveil the new iPads and MacBooks, the Cupertino based tech giant has instead to opted to reveal the new devices via a release on its website.

iPad Pro price:

You may be interested in

Discount

12% OFF

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check256GB
  • Check12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹109900

₹124578

Get This

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check256GB
  • CheckLandscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹129900

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check1TB
  • CheckLandscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹152159

₹159900

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray

  • CheckApple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
  • CheckLiquid Retina Display
  • Check128GB
Amazon

₹48999

₹59900

Get This

Discount

18% OFF

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight

  • CheckApple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
  • CheckLiquid Retina Display
  • Check128GB
Amazon

₹48999

₹59900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple

  • CheckApple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence
  • CheckLiquid Retina Display
  • Check128GB
Amazon

₹47999

₹59900

Get This

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Nano-Texture Glass — Space Black

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Nano-Texture Glass — Space Black

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check2TB
  • Check12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹259900

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check512GB
  • CheckLandscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹113990

₹119900

Get This

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Silver

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 512GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Silver

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check512GB
  • Check12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹139900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Silver

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Silver

  • CheckApple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display
  • Check2TB
  • Check12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera
Amazon

₹199999

₹249900

Get This

The new iPad Pro M5 is currently available to pre-order and can be bought from Apple website, its official four stores in India and authorized sellers from 22 October. The tablet is priced at 99,900 for the 11 inch variant and 1,29,900 for the 13 inch variant.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple launches iPad Pro with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹99,900
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.