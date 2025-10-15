Apple launches iPad Pro with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹99,900

Apple has launched the all new iPad Pro with the company's new M5 silicon. While there were expectations of Apple hosting a separate Ocotober event to unveil the new iPads and MacBooks, the Cupertino based tech giant has instead to opted to reveal the new devices via a release on its website.
The new iPad Pro M5 is currently available to pre-order and can be bought from Apple website, its official four stores in India and authorized sellers from 22 October. The tablet is priced at ₹99,900 for the 11 inch variant and ₹1,29,900 for the 13 inch variant.
