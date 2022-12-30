Apple launches limited-edition of AirPods Pro: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 03:36 PM IST
- The limited-edition AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will come with a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the wireless charging case.
Apple has launched a limited edition of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year, the special edition comes with a Year of the Rabbit engraving. It will be available via Apple online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.