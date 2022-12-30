Apple has launched a limited edition of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year, the special edition comes with a Year of the Rabbit engraving. It will be available via Apple online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

In case you are unaware, Chinese New Year is celebrated on January 22. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit as per the Chinese calendar.

As mentioned above, the limited-edition AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will come with a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the wireless charging case. A larger version of the graphic is also printed on the box in red. Specifications and pricing of the device remain the same though.

This is not the first time Apple has announced a limited edition of AirPods Pro. The Cupertino-based company introduced limited-edition first-generation AirPods Pro for the Year of the Ox in 2021 and the Year of the Tiger in 2022.

Coming back to the Indian market, if you have been eyeing the latest generation of iPhone, then here’s a sweet deal for you. Vijay Sales has announced Apple Says sale from December 23 to December 31. As part of the sale, the retailer is giving discounts on a range of Apple products including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Apple Macbook Pro, iPads and more.

Apple iPhone 14 is available with a discount of ₹6,000 and is selling at ₹74,900. Buyers can avail additional discounts in the form of bank offers. HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of ₹5,000 on credit card non-EMI purchases and credit/debit card EMI transactions. This will bring down the iPhone 14’s price to ₹69,900.

Apple Days on Vijay Sales also offers exchange offers of up to ₹10,000. Then, there are discounts for other bank customers. For example, ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 7.5% off and save up to ₹3,000 on credit card EMI. There is a 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Yes Bank credit card EMI. HSBC customers, on the other hand, can save up to ₹7,500 on credit card EMI purchases. There is also a 10% instant discount of up to ₹3,000 on OneCard credit card EMI.