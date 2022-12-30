Apple launches limited-edition of AirPods Pro: Details inside

Apple Days on Vijay Sales also offers exchange offers of up to ₹10,000. Then, there are discounts for other bank customers. For example, ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 7.5% off and save up to ₹3,000 on credit card EMI. There is a 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Yes Bank credit card EMI. HSBC customers, on the other hand, can save up to ₹7,500 on credit card EMI purchases. There is also a 10% instant discount of up to ₹3,000 on OneCard credit card EMI.