Apple has announced the new MacBook Pros powered by the company's latest M3 series of processors. The M3 chipsets, which include the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, were also announced at the company's Scary Fast event on Tuesday.

All the new MacBooks feature the same Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 per cent brighter SDR content, a built-in 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system and up to 22 hours of battery life.

The tech giant has also unveiled the Indian pricing for the new MacBooks, with the affordable 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chipset starting at ₹1,69,990 in India, while the higher-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chipset going for as high as ₹3,99,900.

M3-powered MacBook Pro pricing in India: The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip is available in three variants with the 8GB unified memory/ 512 GB storage variant available for ₹169900, the 8GB unified memory/ 1 TB storage variant available for ₹1,89,900 and the 18 GB unified memory / 512 GB storage variant available for ₹1,99,900.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor is available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at ₹1,99,900 and ₹2,39,900 respectively. Both variants come with the same three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack and MagSafe 3 port. However, the 1TB model comes with a 90W USB-C power adapter, while the 512GB model comes with a 70W power adapter.

The top-of-the-line 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chipset is available at a whopping price of ₹3,19,900. All three laptops are available in Space Black and Silver colour options.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor is priced at ₹2,49,900 for the 18GB unified memory variant and ₹2,89,900 for the 36GB unified memory variant. Meanwhile, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chipset with 36GB and 48GB of unified memory is priced at ₹3,49,900 and ₹3,99,900 respectively.

When will the new MacBooks be available in India? The new MacBook Pros with the M3 chipset are now available for order on the Apple India website. However, the company has predicted that users will have to wait until 7 November to actually get their hands on Apple's latest premium offering.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

