Apple launches MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹1,69,900

Apple has launched the MacBook Pro 14 inch lineup powered by the new M5 chipset. The new laptop from Cupertino based tech giant comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, macOS Tahoe, backlit keyboard and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch specifications: The new MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3024×1964 pixels and a 120hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,600 nits of peak brighness and 1,00 nits of sustained full screen brightness.

As for performance, the new M5 chip comes with 4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores and 10 core GPU along with a 16 core Neural Engine. It comes with support for 16/24GB of memory and 512GB/1TB of storage.