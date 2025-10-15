Apple launches MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹1,69,900

Apple has introduced the 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the M5 chipset. It boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display, macOS Tahoe, and advanced audio. Pricing starts at 1,69,900 for the 16GB RAM/512GB model.

Aman Gupta
Updated15 Oct 2025, 07:40 PM IST
MacBook Pro 14 inch comes in three variants
MacBook Pro 14 inch comes in three variants

Apple has launched the MacBook Pro 14 inch lineup powered by the new M5 chipset. The new laptop from Cupertino based tech giant comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, macOS Tahoe, backlit keyboard and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch specifications:

The new MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3024×1964 pixels and a 120hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,600 nits of peak brighness and 1,00 nits of sustained full screen brightness.

You may be interested in

Discount

65% OFF

MOCA Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch Case 2024 2023 2022 2021 M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro Max A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442, Plastic Hard Shell&Keyboard Cover (Crystal Clear)

MOCA Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch Case 2024 2023 2022 2021 M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro Max A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442, Plastic Hard Shell&Keyboard Cover (Crystal Clear)

  • CheckMOCA Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch Case 2024 2023 2022 2021 M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro Max A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442
  • CheckPlastic Hard Shell&Keyboard Cover (Crystal Clear)
Amazon

₹692.1

₹1999

Get This

Discount

67% OFF

Oaky Matte Touchpad Guard for MacBook Pro 14 Inch Model M4, M3, M2, M1 Pro/Max Chip A3185 A3401 A3112 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442 Release 2025-2021 Anti-Scratch Touch Pad Cover Trackpad Protector

Oaky Matte Touchpad Guard for MacBook Pro 14 Inch Model M4, M3, M2, M1 Pro/Max Chip A3185 A3401 A3112 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442 Release 2025-2021 Anti-Scratch Touch Pad Cover Trackpad Protector

  • CheckOaky Matte Touchpad Guard for MacBook Pro 14 Inch Model M4
  • CheckM3
  • CheckM2
Amazon

₹249

₹749

Get This

Discount

21% OFF

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Pro 14 inch 2024-2021,M4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Pro Max Chip with Touch ID,Laptop Plastic Hard Shell Cover,Smooth Shiny,Crystal Clear

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Pro 14 inch 2024-2021,M4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Pro Max Chip with Touch ID,Laptop Plastic Hard Shell Cover,Smooth Shiny,Crystal Clear

  • CheckEooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Pro 14 inch 2024-2021
  • CheckM4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Pro Max Chip with Touch ID
  • CheckLaptop Plastic Hard Shell Cover
Amazon

₹873

₹1100

Get This

Discount

37% OFF

HASTHIP Laptop Case Cover Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Hard Case Shells with Riser Feet Snap-On Heavy Duty Shockproof MacBook Cover, Black

HASTHIP Laptop Case Cover Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Hard Case Shells with Riser Feet Snap-On Heavy Duty Shockproof MacBook Cover, Black

  • CheckHASTHIP Laptop Case Cover Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 A3112 A3185 A3401 M3 A2918 A2992 M2 A2779 M1 A2442 Hard Case Shells with Riser Feet Snap-On Heavy Duty Shockproof MacBook Cover
  • CheckBlack
Amazon

₹1741

₹2774

Get This

Discount

41% OFF

Spigen SafeView Privacy Filter Screen Protector Guard for MacBook Pro 14 inch (M4 / M4 Pro / M4 Pro Max / M3 series / M2 series / M1 series) - 1 Pack

Spigen SafeView Privacy Filter Screen Protector Guard for MacBook Pro 14 inch (M4 / M4 Pro / M4 Pro Max / M3 series / M2 series / M1 series) - 1 Pack

  • CheckSpigen SafeView Privacy Filter Screen Protector Guard for MacBook Pro 14 inch (M4 / M4 Pro / M4 Pro Max / M3 series / M2 series / M1 series) - 1 Pack
Amazon

₹2299

₹3899

Get This

Discount

29% OFF

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro, 13-13.3 inch Notebook, Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 M3 M2 M1 Chip Pro Max 2024-2021, Neoprene Bag with Small Case, Baby Pink

MOSISO Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro, 13-13.3 inch Notebook, Compatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 M3 M2 M1 Chip Pro Max 2024-2021, Neoprene Bag with Small Case, Baby Pink

  • CheckMOSISO Laptop Sleeve Compatible with MacBook Air/Pro
  • Check13-13.3 inch Notebook
  • CheckCompatible with MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 M3 M2 M1 Chip Pro Max 2024-2021
Amazon

₹1399

₹1959

Get This

Discount

82% OFF

Oaky Keyboard Cover for 2024-2021 Release M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro/Max Chip MacBook Pro 14/16 inch [A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442 3186 A3403 A2991 A2780 A24858] Keyboard Protective Skin - TPU

Oaky Keyboard Cover for 2024-2021 Release M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro/Max Chip MacBook Pro 14/16 inch [A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442 3186 A3403 A2991 A2780 A24858] Keyboard Protective Skin - TPU

  • CheckOaky Keyboard Cover for 2024-2021 Release M4 M3 M2 M1 Pro/Max Chip MacBook Pro 14/16 inch [A3112 A3185 A3401 A2918 A2992 A2779 A2442 3186 A3403 A2991 A2780 A24858] Keyboard Protective Skin - TPU
Amazon

₹236

₹1299

Get This

Discount

82% OFF

Oaky Premium MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Keyboard Cover 2024 Released M4 Chip Pro/Max A3112 A3185 A3401 2024 Touch ID Skin Protector Accessories Protective Skin - Translucent Grey

Oaky Premium MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Keyboard Cover 2024 Released M4 Chip Pro/Max A3112 A3185 A3401 2024 Touch ID Skin Protector Accessories Protective Skin - Translucent Grey

  • CheckOaky Premium MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Keyboard Cover 2024 Released M4 Chip Pro/Max A3112 A3185 A3401 2024 Touch ID Skin Protector Accessories Protective Skin - Translucent Grey
Amazon

₹236

₹1299

Get This

MACBOOK PRO 2023 (14-INCH & 16 INCH) USER GUIDE: A Step By Step Guide on How to Master Your New MacBook Pro 14-Inch & 16 Inch and Its New Intriguing Features ... like A Pro Both for Beginners and Seniors.

MACBOOK PRO 2023 (14-INCH & 16 INCH) USER GUIDE: A Step By Step Guide on How to Master Your New MacBook Pro 14-Inch & 16 Inch and Its New Intriguing Features ... like A Pro Both for Beginners and Seniors.

  • CheckMACBOOK PRO 2023 (14-INCH & 16 INCH) USER GUIDE: A Step By Step Guide on How to Master Your New MacBook Pro 14-Inch & 16 Inch and Its New Intriguing Features ... like A Pro Both for Beginners and Seniors.
Amazon

₹414

Get This

APPLE MACBOOK PRO 14-INCH AND 16-INCH USER GUIDE: THE COMPLETE MANUAL FOR BEGINNERS AND PROS (Mobile Devices Mastery 5)

APPLE MACBOOK PRO 14-INCH AND 16-INCH USER GUIDE: THE COMPLETE MANUAL FOR BEGINNERS AND PROS (Mobile Devices Mastery 5)

  • CheckAPPLE MACBOOK PRO 14-INCH AND 16-INCH USER GUIDE: THE COMPLETE MANUAL FOR BEGINNERS AND PROS (Mobile Devices Mastery 5)
Amazon

₹449

Get This

As for performance, the new M5 chip comes with 4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores and 10 core GPU along with a 16 core Neural Engine. It comes with support for 16/24GB of memory and 512GB/1TB of storage.

MacBook Pro 14 inch pricing:

MacBook Pro 14 inch is priced at 1,69,900 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, 1,89,900 for the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD variant and 2,09,900 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsApple launches MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹1,69,900
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.