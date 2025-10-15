Apple launches MacBook Pro 14-inch with M5 chip in India, price starts at ₹1,69,900

Apple has launched the MacBook Pro 14 inch lineup powered by the new M5 chipset. The new laptop from Cupertino based tech giant comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, macOS Tahoe, backlit keyboard and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers.
The new MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a resolution of 3024×1964 pixels and a 120hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,600 nits of peak brighness and 1,00 nits of sustained full screen brightness.
As for performance, the new M5 chip comes with 4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores and 10 core GPU along with a 16 core Neural Engine. It comes with support for 16/24GB of memory and 512GB/1TB of storage.
MacBook Pro 14 inch is priced at ₹1,69,900 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant, ₹1,89,900 for the 16GB RAM/1TB SSD variant and ₹2,09,900 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage variant.