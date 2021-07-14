Apple has quietly launched a new product that was first teased last year during the launch of the new iPhone 12 series. The company has finally launched the MagSafe Battery Pack globally as well as in India . The new MagSafe product can be used as a power bank for the devices in the iPhone 12 series. It simply latches to the magnets of the device and starts charging it.

The new MagSafe has been priced at ₹10,900 in India and is currently listed on the Apple store. However, the product is still not available to buy. In the US, the device has been launched at $99 (roughly ₹7,400).

The Apple MagSafe battery pack does not come with any charging brick or charging wire in the box. Users will either have to separately buy those accessories or use the ones available with the iPhone.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack capacity has not been mentioned on the site. The user is still expected to get extended hours of usage if the battery pack is completely charged.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack can be charged via a MacBook charger at a speed of up to 27W. A slower charger will result in higher waiting time. Apple has recommended that a 20W or higher USB-C Power Adapter and USB-C to Lightning Cable be used with the MagSafe Battery Pack.

The device provides a charging speed of 5W to the iPhone. If the battery pack is connected to a 20W or higher power source, it can charge the iPhone with a speed of up to 15W.

Buyers are advised to fully charge the battery pack using a Lightning to USB cable with a 20W or higher power adapter before they use the MagSafe Battery Pack for the first time.

The users will be able to see an amber status light while the MagSafe Battery Pack is charging. When the MagSafe Battery Pack is fully charged, they will briefly see a green status light.

If both the iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack need to be charged, the user can charge them at the same time. They will have to attach the MagSafe Battery Pack to the iPhone and then plug the MagSafe Battery Pack into a power adapter. Using a 20W or higher power adapter, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge the iPhone with up to 15W of charging power.

The user can also charge both if they attach the MagSafe Battery Pack to the iPhone, then plug the iPhone into a power source.

