Apple launches new iMac with M4 chip and new colours, price starts at ₹1,34,900
The latest iMac features the M4 chipset and an ultra-thin design, marketed by Apple as tailored for its AI suite, unveiled at WWDC 2024, and starting to roll out to iPhone users with today's iOS 18.1 update.
Apple has just provided a much-needed upgrade to its iMac lineup, pairing it with the latest M4 chipset while featuring an “ultra-thin design." The Cupertino-based tech giant is marketing the new iMac as a device built for Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features unveiled at WWDC 2024, which start rolling out to eligible devices today. In addition to the new iMac, Apple also launched a suite of color-matched accessories with USB-C ports, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad.