The latest iMac features the M4 chipset and an ultra-thin design, marketed by Apple as tailored for its AI suite, unveiled at WWDC 2024, and starting to roll out to iPhone users with today's iOS 18.1 update.

Apple has just provided a much-needed upgrade to its iMac lineup, pairing it with the latest M4 chipset while featuring an “ultra-thin design." The Cupertino-based tech giant is marketing the new iMac as a device built for Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features unveiled at WWDC 2024, which start rolling out to eligible devices today. In addition to the new iMac, Apple also launched a suite of color-matched accessories with USB-C ports, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iMac M4 price in India: The new Apple iMac with M4 chip is now available for pre-order on the official Apple website, with sales starting November 8. iMac 2024 starts at ₹1,34,900 for the 8-core CPU and GPU variant, featuring 16GB of RAM—a significant upgrade over the 8GB RAM in its predecessor—and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU variant with 16GB RAM/256GB storage and 16GB RAM/512GB storage is priced at ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,74,900, respectively. The top-end iMac 2024 model, equipped with a 10-core CPU and GPU and 24GB RAM/1TB storage, is priced at ₹1,94,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iMac features and new colours: The iMac 2024 features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480 x 2520 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It now includes an optional nano-texture glass, that is said to significantly reduce reflections and glare while maintaining high image quality.

The new M4 chipset is built on TSMC's 3nm process, a notable upgrade from the M3 chip’s 4nm process in the iMac 2023. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine to power the latest Apple Intelligence features available in the U.S., such as systemwide writing tools, text summarization, and an enhanced Siri experience.

Apple claims the iMac 2024 delivers 1.7 times faster performance for daily productivity tasks and 2.1 times faster speeds for demanding activities like photo editing and gaming compared to the M1-powered iMac. However, the company has not disclosed specific comparisons between the iMac 2024 and the M3 model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}